19-year-old arrested after shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Tuesday.

Xavier Gilbert, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, according to Heath Hall, the department’s public information officer.

Just before 3 p.m., an emergency call came in about someone who was shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing community.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, although, there is no word on what condition the person is in.

Investigators initially detained two people, but the second individual has since been released.

WLBT is working to learn the motive behind the shooting and what led up to the shooting.

