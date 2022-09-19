Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the fight escalated and led to Handy running over D’Anjou, who was transported to UMMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

