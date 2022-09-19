Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday.

Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzel and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway.

“Residents are still kind of cautious,” Grizzel said. “And so they still want the water, plus we have a lot of water to give out.”

Recently, the boil water notice was lifted for all Jackson water customers. Plus, the state-run distribution sites that were set up across the city are now closed.

Organizers say they still want to provide residents with an option to get safe and clean drinking water for their families.

