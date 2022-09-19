Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers.

Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs.

The following areas are affected:

[2000-2199] South Ridge Road; Byram (affecting 55 connections)

[1200-1399] Vine Street (affecting 10 connections)

[1300-1399] Peachtree Street (affecting 5 connections)

The Mississippi State Department of Health lifted Jackson’s boil water advisory on September 15, after nearly seven weeks.

The city said Jacksonians should expect some water main breaks as pressure is restored.

In Monday’s update about the latest workings at the plant on September 19, the city said water production continues to increase, but repairs continue.

“It has been determined that the pump itself is repaired but the electrical power feed had been damaged previously. The power feed repairs will start today,” the city said. “As soon as power is restored, raw water pump #4 is expected to return to service. Raw water pump #2 will not be installed until raw water pump #4 has been in service long enough to assess reliability.”

A large group of EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) teams are also supplementing O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell staff with assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association. The teams onsite at O.B. Curtis are from South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland, and Ohio.

These teams include operators, electricians, mechanics, instrument technicians, and maintenance personnel.

