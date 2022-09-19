Things To Know for Monday, August 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening. According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo. Boatman was reportedly found lying in the southbound lane on US 49. The pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene

2. Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall

A teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after a shooting incident inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. Ridgeland Police Department says Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, tried to steal from a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday. According to authorities, Patterson pulled a gun on the store owner. However, Police Chief Brian Myers says the owner shot first, striking Patterson in the leg. She was then transported to UMMC to be treated for her injury. Patterson is being held at the Madison County Detention Center, and no bond has been set at this time. RPD says the store owner has been interviewed and has fully cooperated with the investigation. No charges have been made at this time.

3. 7th grader with brain tumor returns to class at Northwest Rankin Middle School

A twelve-year-old student at Northwest Rankin Middle School, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, has now gained the strength to return to school. “I am Gabby. I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength,” said Gabby Buford, a Northwest Rankin Middle School student. This was the scripture Gabby read out loud before walking inside her seventh-grade classroom. “This school is where people learn at,” Gabby said. “I like learning.” Gabby and her family learned that she had a brain tumor last November. She has spent the past 10 months undergoing treatment. Family members say the courageous 12-year-old is fighting this tumor head-on. Buford returned to school on Friday for just the second time this year. “She was so excited to come, and that made me so happy for her to be strong every day and put forth her best efforts,” said Gabby’s mom, Kimberly Buford. “It’s a challenge, but she goes with it with a smile on her face.”

4. JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday

Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university says it is grateful for the outpouring of local and national support during the city’s water crisis. “Because of the incredible generosity, bottled water donations have outpaced our ability to distribute and safely store on campus. Therefore, JSU will share the overflow donations with the Jackson community during a water distribution event,” the university said in a press release. If you have any questions, please contact Rachel D. James, Director of Public Relations, at (601) 979-2950.

