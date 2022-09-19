Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Teen shot, killed at end of high-speed chase in Claiborne Co.

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning after a car chase in Claiborne County.

At about 1 a.m., the car the teen victim was riding in traveled past a Citgo Service Station at the intersection of Highways 16 and 18, according to Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods.

A second vehicle then left the gas station in pursuit of the first. A high-speed chase began, during which multiple shots were fired from the second to the first vehicle.

The chase ended in front of Port Gibson High School where one of the pursuing vehicle’s occupants shot at and struck the 15-year-old passenger in the lead car. 

The young victim was taken to the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson where he died, according to Goods. Sheriff deputies quickly located the second vehicle and took five men into custody.

Sheriff deputies recovered several weapons during an investigation.

