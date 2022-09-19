Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Teen gunshot victim killed at end of high-speed chase in Claiborne Co.; 4 charged with murder

From left to right | Maliek Gardner, Ajavion Anderson, Te'Len Guinn, Justin Thomas
From left to right | Maliek Gardner, Ajavion Anderson, Te'Len Guinn, Justin Thomas(Claiborne Co. Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning after a car chase in Claiborne County.

At about 1 a.m., the car the teen victim was riding in traveled past a Citgo Service Station at the intersection of Highways 16 and 18, according to Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods.

A second vehicle then left the gas station in pursuit of the first. A high-speed chase began, during which multiple shots were fired from the second to the first vehicle.

The chase ended in front of Port Gibson High School where one of the pursuing vehicle’s occupants shot at and struck the 15-year-old passenger in the lead car.

The victim, Jermiah Howard, was taken to the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson where he died as a result of his gunshot wound, according to Goods. Sheriff deputies quickly located the second vehicle and took four men into custody.

They have been identified as Maliek Gardner, 21, Justin Thomas, 19, TeLen Guinn, 18, and Ajavion Anderson, 21, and they have all been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson
Grandmother finds her teenage grandson shot to death in Jackson
Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision
Northwest Rankin High School
Northwest Rankin High School student arrested for threatening on-campus shooting
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Laurel woman wanted in the shooting a 4-year-old girl is in custody in Alabama and is expected...
JCSD: 4-year-old shooting victim stable after surgery
D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle,...
Victim of fatal Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting identified; police searching for suspect’s vehicle
Things To Know
Things To Know for Wednesday, September 21
Briana Sidhu, 24, of Hattiesburg, is accused of intentionally driving her vehicle into the...
Woman arrested after crashing into Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Hattiesburg
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: late summer heat wave peaks mid-week