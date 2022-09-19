Teen gunshot victim killed at end of high-speed chase in Claiborne Co.; 4 charged with murder

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed early Monday morning after a car chase in Claiborne County.

At about 1 a.m., the car the teen victim was riding in traveled past a Citgo Service Station at the intersection of Highways 16 and 18, according to Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods.

A second vehicle then left the gas station in pursuit of the first. A high-speed chase began, during which multiple shots were fired from the second to the first vehicle.

The chase ended in front of Port Gibson High School where one of the pursuing vehicle’s occupants shot at and struck the 15-year-old passenger in the lead car.

The victim, Jermiah Howard, was taken to the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson where he died as a result of his gunshot wound, according to Goods. Sheriff deputies quickly located the second vehicle and took four men into custody.

They have been identified as Maliek Gardner, 21, Justin Thomas, 19, TeLen Guinn, 18, and Ajavion Anderson, 21, and they have all been charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

