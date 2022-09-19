Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Secretary Watson spends the day touring 5 Jackson restaurants

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second state official in as many weeks visited several Jackson restaurants in a show of support as the Capital City deals with its water crisis.

Secretary of State Michael Watson spent the day touring five Jackson eateries to show that they are still open for business despite the water crisis and urging you to continue to support Capital City establishments.

“It’s tough,” Watson said. “It was very small margins, but they care about the community. And so we wanted to make sure that we showed that we care about them. When local government and local businesses can be supported by the state level, showing just that we care.”

“It shows that they’re committed to community,” said Phil Stamps, Jr., owner of Stamps. “They’re committed to relationship building and fellowship. They also recognize those institutions here in Jackson that provide a sense of place for the city, provide a sense of place for the state.”

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann was the first state official to show support for Jackson restaurants, launching a tour last week. He and Senator Hillman Frazier joined the Secretary of State on Monday.

Also on the list Monday: Broad Street Bakery, Mayday Ice Cream, Native Coffee and Iron Horse Grill.

