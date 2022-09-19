Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania.

State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported.

The wreck happened Friday morning, September 9, along Route 160.

Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer after the truck suffered a braking issue.

Wellersburg is located at the border of Maryland.

