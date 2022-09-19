Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Oxford police officer saved infant’s life, body camera footage shows

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A police officer in Oxford saved the life of an infant - and a body camera captured the whole ordeal.

It happened Thursday, September 15.

Police said the child was choking, and Officer Ortiz [first name not provided] was able to dislodge an object from the baby’s throat.

The child was transported to the emergency room but is doing okay, according to police.

“We are proud of how quickly our officers, especially Officer Ortiz on this day, respond and remain calm in the face of panic and uncertainty,” the Oxford Police Department said.

