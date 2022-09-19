Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Olive Branch opens new holiday light display

Holiday lights in garden
Holiday lights in garden(WMTV)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November.

Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families.

It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information about the Light Garden click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
Report: Mississippi trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County
72-year-old man hit by two vehicles while walking across Highway 49 in Simpson Co.

Latest News

USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
USM student collects water for Jackson residents
Floyd Shankerman, 83
At 83, he still works 6 days a week at a second-century family-owned store
Miles, a Chicago native and a junior at the University of Southern Miss, is using his large...
USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
Entergy pledges $3.2M to help customers; bill assistance rolling out in coming weeks
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11
WATCH: Julie Levanway whips up a spicy jambalaya dip on Today at 11