Hemphill Construction chosen as project manager for O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florence-based contractor has been brought on to manage the state’s continued response at the city’s main water treatment plant.

Hemphill Construction was awarded a more than $1 million contract to “facilitate the response at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.”

The contract is for 60 days, with Hemphill beginning work on Monday, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director of Communications Malary White said.

Two other firms, the Lemoine Company, out of Lafayette, La., and Fortis Construction out of Pearl, also submitted bids, according to a notice of intent posted on MEMA’s website.

MEMA is currently paying for the work but will seek reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, White said.

According to the request for quotes issued last week, Hemphill will provide assistance in identifying potential vulnerabilities at the plant, assist with the preparation of a resiliency plan, and help manage the overall response to address problems at the facility.

The state stepped in to make repairs at the Curtis plant after equipment failures left 150,000 people in the city with no safe drinking water. MEMA, the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Mississippi National Guard responded to the crisis.

Water pressure and clean water were restored for customers last week, with a few small boil water notices being issued on September 19.

