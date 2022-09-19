First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm to hot weather will continue for much of this week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 90s through Thursday, but some areas may see upper 90s at times. The morning low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Fall officially begins Thursday and the airmass will cool down a little starting Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s later this week and weekend and overnight and morning lows will fall into the 60s. The next chance for showers will be possibly Sunday and Monday as scattered showers pop up in the afternoons and evenings. While Hurricane Fiona is moving northward into the Atlantic, another disturbance is heading for the Caribbean and is something that is worth watching over the coming days for future development. The average high is 87 and the average low is 65. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 7pm.

