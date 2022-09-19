First Alert Forecast: deep summer heat to round out the season, begin fall

MONDAY: High pressure is still in control of the weather to kick off the new work and school week. Expect mostly sunny skies with a continued southerly breeze kicking in. While most spots look to remain dry, a rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out. Highs will quickly run into the lower to middle 90s after a start in the 60s to near 70. We’ll bottom near where we start the day with mostly clear skies overnight.

TUESDAY: More sun, more heat as the upper ridge settles overhead. Expect morning 60s and lower 70s to work toward to the lower to middle 90s. While humidity levels will be much higher than recent days, they won’t be pushing the limits on overbearing heat stress like earlier this summer. We’ll stay quiet and clear overnight, lows will fall back into the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will remain anchored in the area through mid-week – with the head hitting its peak through Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will feature highs in the middle and upper 90s. A backdoor front will slip through the region by late Thursday into Friday. A random shower may pop, but most will remain dry with a drop into the 80s to near 90 by Friday afternoon. We’ll warm back into the lower 90s by the weekend. Another front will slowly work its way in by Sunday, kicking off a few more storm chances leading into next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona will continue past the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico on its northward jaunt. Heavy rains across parts of both nations could cause mudslide concerns. Gradually, the storm will continue past the Greater Antilles; affecting the SE Bahamian islands and the Turks and Caicos. As it buffets again high pressure to its north, it’ll act like a pressure cooker - pushing the intensity higher – likely to ‘major’ status. Interest in Bermuda must also be watched through mid-late week. Elsewhere in the basin, a ‘low’ chance area in the central Atlantic is noted, but regardless of development will have no impact on the US mainland.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.