9-year-old boy killed, 15-year-old girl airlifted following ATV crash in Iberville Parish

Gibson Elementary School posted a tribute after one of their students, identified as Izaiah, was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
Gibson Elementary School posted a tribute after one of their students, identified as Izaiah, was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.(Gibson Elementary School)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GIBSON, La. (WVUE) - A 9-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after an ATV crash over the weekend, officials say.

The St. Gabriel Police Department says the crash happened on Point Clair Road in Iberville Parish around 10 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 17.

A 15-year-old girl was airlifted from the wreck to a hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries and her condition is unknown.

A 9-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital where he died around 90 minutes later.

School leaders at Gibson Elementary in Terrebonne Parish posted a photo of the young boy, identified as Izaiah Prejean, on Monday morning, calling him “kind-hearted, thoughtful, and intelligent.”

Please keep the GES school family in your thoughts today, as we have lost one of our Gibson Tigers this past weekend....

Posted by Gibson Elementary on Monday, September 19, 2022

The crash remains under investigation.

