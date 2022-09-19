Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

8 arrested in Columbia sting operation targeting prostitution

-
-(Columbia Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Eight suspects have been arrested in Columbia in an undercover sting operation targeting those who provided money to sex traffickers in the form of prostitution.

The Columbia Police Department, with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigation and Mississippi Department of Corrections, executed the operation, which was named “Operation Washout.”

Charges ranging from procuring prostitution to possession of a controlled substance, including methamphetamine, cocaine and 31 individual packages of what are believed to be THC edibles, have been brought against the suspects.

Additional investigations are ongoing and outside resources, such as the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, have been sought.

Those arrested and their charges are listed below:

Caption
  • Will T. Sanford, 26, of Seminary: Charged with procuring prostitution
  • Joshua L. Day, 42, of Farmer City, Ill.: Charged with procuring prostitution
  • Brett M. Thompson, 32, of Hattiesburg: Charged with procuring prostitution
  • Joseph L. Ladner, 27, of Laurel: Charged with procuring prostitution
  • Dennis J. Bickham, 49, of Foxworth: Charged with procuring prostitution
  • Dana Carl Esters, 49, of Hattiesburg: Charged with procuring prostitution
  • Joshua C. Crain, 40, of Columbia: Charged with procuring prostitution
  • Michael S. Garrett, 46, of Purvis: Charged with procuring prostitution and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, Municipal Court Judge Donovan McComb issued a bond revocation on Garrett after new discoveries were presented. Garrett was arrested on the bond revocation by the CPD.

The investigation is ongoing, but no new charges have been filed at this time.

Former children’s home director back in jail

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft

Latest News

Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
WLBT at 4p
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
Teen shot, killed at end of high-speed chase in Claiborne Co.