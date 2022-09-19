72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening.

According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.

Boatman was reportedly found lying in the southbound lane on US 49.

The pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

