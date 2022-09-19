Connect. Shop. Support Local.
72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening.

According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.

Boatman was reportedly found lying in the southbound lane on US 49.

The pedestrian received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

