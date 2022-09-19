72-year-old man hit by two vehicles while walking across Highway 49 in Simpson Co.

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 72-year-old man in Simpson County died after attempting to cross a busy interstate at night.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Highway 49.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Eric Henry said 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo, had just left a gathering where he had been drinking.

Boatman’s keys were taken and he took off on foot, MHP said.

As the senior citizen attempted to cross the southbound lanes of the interstate, he was first hit by a Honda Civic, then a second time by a Honda Odyssey van.

Boatman died on the scene.

After the 72-year-old was hit by the first vehicle, a driver noticed him lying in the middle of the road and called 911.

“I veered off to the shoulder and passed him and then I turned around and called 911,” Jenna Byrd said. “I got the dispatcher. I told her I think I just passed a man who had been hit on the highway, north of the Cato turnoff.”

Once she realized it was a person, Byrd tried to return to the scene and wait for help, but she was too late.

By the time she made it back to the scene, she realized he had been hit a second time.

MHP said both drivers stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Based on existing details, Master Sergeant Eric Henry said this was an accident and he does not believe either driver will be charged.

This investigation is ongoing.

