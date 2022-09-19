26-year-old shot and killed at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex.

The crime occurred at Rebel Wood Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times.

He died on the scene.

JPD said he was last seen walking around the apartment complex with two unknown individuals.

