Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall

Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after a shooting incident inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland.

Ridgeland Police Department says Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, tried to steal from a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

According to authorities, Patterson pulled a gun on the store owner. However, Police Chief Brian Myers says the owner shot first, striking Patterson in the leg. She was then transported to UMMC to be treated for her injury.

Patterson is being held at the Madison County Detention Center, and no bond has been set at this time.

RPD says the store owner has been interviewed and has fully cooperated with the investigation. No charges have been made at this time.

“We are so fortunate that no one else was injured in this incident,” the Ridgeland Police Department said in a press release. “Special thanks to the City of Madison Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response to assist the Ridgeland Police Department with this incident as it was occurring.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange...
JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan
Reeves says its a great day, "as always" to not be in Jackson.
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’

Latest News

Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Fall countdown! We are 4 days away from the Autumn season! But temps will be warmer for us...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
7th grader with brain tumor returns to class at Northwest Rankin Middle School
Dancers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Pascagoula celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Festival Hispano