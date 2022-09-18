Connect. Shop. Support Local.
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County

Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Kiln man is dead after a Saturday afternoon wreck in Hancock County.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43. Officials said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the truck, 39-year-old John Abshire Jr. of Kiln, received fatal injuries from the crash, according to officials.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

