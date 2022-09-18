Connect. Shop. Support Local.
“A miracle”: After two months in hospital, 13-year-old shot in bedroom returns home

Aalayah Fulmore has been fighting for her life since she was shot in July.
Following two months of fighting for her life at Atrium Health, Aalayah was able to return home last week.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After fighting for two months in the hospital and beating her odds of survival, 13-year-old Aalayah Fulmore is back home.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said she was shot in her bedroom on July 8. They said an unknown suspect shot her from outside Patriot’s Pointe apartment complex in Concord.

“It was a lot...it was an emotional rollercoaster,” her mother, Stacy Fulmore, said.

Following two months of fighting for her life at Atrium Health, Aalayah was able to return home last week.

“A miracle. Only a miracle,” is how her aunt, Rosalind Richmond, described it. “We never gave up. We just said she’s going to make it...and she made it.”

While her family celebrated a with a backyard barbecue Saturday night, Fulmore said they still don’t know who shot Aalayah.

Cabarrus County officials have not said if they’ve found a suspect.

“They could come back again and do this to somebody else,” Stacy said. “So I do want justice, I do want them to find out who did this to her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000, or you can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at their website or by calling 704-93CRIME.

