First Alert Forecast: hot and dry weather likely into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a stray shower, quiet and mainly sunny conditions will continue across central MS over the coming hours as temperatures hold steady in the 80s and 90s. Tonight will be mild as temperatures gradually bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

We will kick off the new week on Monday with more bright skies and heat as we remain under the influence of high pressure. There will be lots of sunshine to go around throughout the day with highs forecast to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, which is slightly warmer than average for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to warm up even more by the middle of the week for the last days of summer as well as the first day of Fall on Thursday. At this point, we should see most areas top out in the middle 90s during this time with some spots potentially making a run for the upper 90s, mainly those farther north. The good news is another cold front will likely dive southward into our area by the of the week approaching the weekend. This will help funnel in drier air in and will help knock back the heat.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Fiona made landfall this afternoon along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rice with winds around 85 MPH. The entire island is without power from the high winds and heavy rainfall, which also leads to flooding concerns. Fiona is on track to further strengthen into the week to potentially a major hurricane once it moves into open waters.

