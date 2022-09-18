First Alert Forecast: Count down to FALL, but it won’t feel like it on this upcoming Thursday as we trend warmer this week with Highs returning to the mid-90s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

Todays forecast will almost be a repeat of Saturday’s weather.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around across the region as temperatures rise slightly above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overall, it will be another warm, but beautiful day.

High temperatures are expected to slightly trend upwards into the new work and school week for the last few days of summer.

Fall countdown! We are 4 days away from the Autumn season! But temps will be warmer for us across the South.

At this point, most of us will likely top out in the low to middle 90s by Tuesday of this week, with some spots farther north potentially making a run at the upper 90s. We will likely see this weather around next Thursday for the first day of fall. There are indications that another front will dive in by the end of the week to funnel in drier air back in and some relief into next weekend. We will watch how models trend on this scenario over the coming days.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona continues to bring heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico and treks WNW. Fiona will pass just east of Hispaniola during the next couple of days before curving to the north back out to sea as likely strengthens to a hurricane. Looking elsewhere in the tropics, there is another disturbance over the central Atlantic the NHC is monitoring. It currently has a low chance for development and poses no threat to the U.S.

