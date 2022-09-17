Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured

(Unsplash)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm.

According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the shooting left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody.

The chief said that the mall is secure, but that the “extent of injuries to the victim [is] unknown at this time.”

This is a developing story.

