Montgomery woman says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A first-time mom and Montgomery resident credits an app with saving her baby’s life.

Shamari Cooke and her husband are proud parents to a precious eight-week-old baby girl named Aspen.

“She’s doing really good, more alert,” Cooke said. “She’s very sassy and feisty. She’s my little angel.”

Cooke says it was her OBGYN who recommended she use an app called Count the Kicks. It monitors a baby’s activity in the womb. She now credits the app with saving Aspen’s life.

“As a first-time mom, I didn’t know that I was supposed to even count her kicks. I just assumed that they just move all the time,” said Cooke.

Every night during Cooke’s third trimester, she tracked her baby’s movements with the app, but on the evening of July 18 - she noticed something was off.

“The last time she had kicked was after I got off work at 5″ said Cooke. “So when I got home, me and my husband - we went walking, ate, and I laid down. I realized I hadn’t felt her since I got off work and so I drank ice water. Usually, that would get her to start moving, but I drank some ice water and she still didn’t move.”

After a few hours, Cooke and her husband decided to go to the hospital.

“It was crazy because the hospital is only 15 minutes away from our house,” Cooke said. “Those were the longest 15 minutes in my life because I kept trying to talk to my stomach like, ‘Come on, Aspen. Come on, Aspen. ‘Move, move, move.’”

Doctors found a heartbeat, but discovered Cooke’s amniotic fluid was dangerously low. They performed an emergency c-section.

“I’m just grateful, said Cooke. “Because what if I didn’t go to the hospital?”

“The app itself is really there as the extra support for parents,” said Jasmine Hammonds, ambassador for Count the Kicks.

Hammonds says Cooke’s story highlights what they aim to accomplish.

“In Alabama, one out of every 113 pregnancies ends in stillbirth,” Hammonds added. “So if we use the app, in conjunction of, you know, our instincts and talking to our providers and things like that, the Count the Kicks campaign itself could potentially lower those rates by 32%.”

“I’m just thankful that we caught it in time,” said Cooke.

The Count the Kicks app is free. To learn more about the campaign, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.