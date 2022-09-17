JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19.

The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street.

The university says it is grateful for the outpouring of local and national support during the city’s water crisis.

“Because of the incredible generosity, bottled water donations have outpaced our ability to distribute and safely store on campus. Therefore, JSU will share the overflow donations with the Jackson community during a water distribution event,” the university said in a press release.

If you have any questions, please contact Rachel D. James, Director of Public Relations, at (601) 979-2950.

