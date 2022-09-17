Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Jones County fire deemed suspicious

The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed "suspicious."(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Saturday morning fire that destroyed a Jones County home has been deemed suspicious.

At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 9 Bobby Foster Road

The home was already severely structurally compromised by the time the first fire units arrived. Firefighters immediately began a defensive attack.

The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.

