Jones County fire deemed suspicious

From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Saturday morning fire that destroyed a Jones County home has been deemed suspicious.

At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 9 Bobby Foster Road

The home was already severely structurally compromised by the time the first fire units arrived. Firefighters immediately began a defensive attack.

The cause of the fire was deemed suspicious and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.

