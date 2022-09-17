Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Former USM baseball great Matt Wallner hits home run in 1st game in major leagues

Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball standout Matt Wallner Wallner hits home run...
Former University of Southern Mississippi baseball standout Matt Wallner Wallner hits home run in first major-league baseball game. (Source: USM Athletics)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDAM) - Matt Wallner finished his University of Southern Mississippi baseball career as the program’s career home run leader.

Saturday at Progressive Field, the former Golden Eagle great got his Major League Baseball career off to a smashing start.

In his first game as a Minnesota Twin, Wallner provided his new team’s only run with a solo home run in the eighth inning off Cleveland starter Shane Bieber.

Bieber, a former Cy Young Award winner, allowed just four hits in his eight innings of work in Cleveland’s 5-1 win over Minnesota in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader.

One of the hits was from Wallner, who sent a moon shot to right-center for his first career hit as a big leaguer. He became just the 12th Twin to hit a home run in their first game in the majors.

The 24-year-old Wallner was called up Saturday from the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. He started in right field and hit seventh in the batting order.

Wallner had been called up to Triple-A ball on July 14. In his 50 games with the Saints, Wallner hit .247 with 31 doubles and six home runs. He hit for the cycle for the Saints on Sept. 1.

Wallner, a Minnesota native, spent three seasons with the Golden Eagles. He was named Freshman of the Year by two collegiate baseball organizations and earned All-America honors the three years he played in Hattiesburg.

Wallner became USM’s highest draft pick when he taken by the Twins in MLB’s 2019 amateur draft.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange...
JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation

Latest News

7th grader with brain tumor returns to class at Northwest Rankin Middle School
Dancers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Pascagoula celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Festival Hispano
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a Saturday house fire deemed...
Jones County fire deemed suspicious
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Sunny and near 90 on Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast