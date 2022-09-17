First Alert Forecast: warming up for the last days of summer into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and sunny conditions will persist over the next few hours as our weather remains under the influence of high pressure. We will stay on the quiet side through this evening and overnight as low temperatures gradually drop back down to the 60s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of today’s weather. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around across the region as temperatures rise slightly above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overall, it will be another warm, but beautiful day to get outside and enjoy!

High temperatures are expected to slightly trend upwards into the new work and school week for the last few days of summer. At this point, most of us will likely top out in the middle 90s by the middle of the week with some spots farther north potentially making a run at the upper 90s. We will likely see this weather around next Thursday for the first day of fall. There are indications that another front will dive in by the end of the week to funnel in drier air back in and some relief into next weekend. We will watch how models trend on this scenario over the coming days.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona continues to bring heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico today as it moves WNW. Fiona will pass just east of Hispaniola during the next couple of days before curving to the north back out to sea as likely strengthens to a hurricane. Looking elsewhere in the tropics, there is another disturbance over the central Atlantic the NHC is monitoring. It currently has a low chance for development and poses no threat to land.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.