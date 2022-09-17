Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast: warming up for the last days of summer into the week ahead

Warmer into the week ahead
Warmer into the week ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and sunny conditions will persist over the next few hours as our weather remains under the influence of high pressure. We will stay on the quiet side through this evening and overnight as low temperatures gradually drop back down to the 60s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of today’s weather. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around across the region as temperatures rise slightly above average in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overall, it will be another warm, but beautiful day to get outside and enjoy!

High temperatures are expected to slightly trend upwards into the new work and school week for the last few days of summer. At this point, most of us will likely top out in the middle 90s by the middle of the week with some spots farther north potentially making a run at the upper 90s. We will likely see this weather around next Thursday for the first day of fall. There are indications that another front will dive in by the end of the week to funnel in drier air back in and some relief into next weekend. We will watch how models trend on this scenario over the coming days.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona continues to bring heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico today as it moves WNW. Fiona will pass just east of Hispaniola during the next couple of days before curving to the north back out to sea as likely strengthens to a hurricane. Looking elsewhere in the tropics, there is another disturbance over the central Atlantic the NHC is monitoring. It currently has a low chance for development and poses no threat to land.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange...
JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
“We have very capable and very confident legal council. We are currently in the process of...
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation

Latest News

Trending warmer into next week
First Alert Forecast: toasty end to summer in the 90s likely next week
Sunny and near 90 this weekend.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
Highs returning to the low 90s this weekend. By next week, we are looking to return to the...
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures on a rise as we head into this weekend and next week. Our FALL Equinox looks to be warm to begin the Autumn season!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm Friday, into weekend; toasty end to summer