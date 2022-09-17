Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Authorities: Membrane plant sets new record at Jackson’s main water treatment plant

(Steve Helber | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released a press release on Saturday providing an update on Jackson’s main water treatment plant.

The City says that the membrane plant set a new record of 19.4 million gallons in a day, and the conventional plant increased production to 14.4 million gallons per day.

According to the press release, the O.B. Curtis Water Plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 psi.

“All tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage [and] onsite storage at the plant has remained stable. Pressure should be stable throughout the city,” the press release said.

The City says that work continued yesterday and into today to return raw water pump #4 to service. Raw water pump #2 will be installed after pump #4 has been in service long enough to assess reliability. The City says all pumps in the EQ basin are operational and operating at 100% capacity.

According to the press release, the City is also making progress at the J.H. Fewell Water Plant. High Service Pump #3 was repaired and is being tested to return to service.

The City says that a large group of Emergency Management Assistance Compact teams is supplementing the O.B. Curtis staff in addition to the assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association.

The governor announced on Thursday that the city’s state-imposed boil water notice was lifted. 

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange...
JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media

Latest News

7th grader with brain tumor returns to class at Northwest Rankin Middle School
Michael Garrett, founder/executive director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, was...
UPDATE: Children’s home director removed, replaced
Gabby Buford
7th grader with brain tumor returns to class at Northwest Rankin Middle School
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday