Woman arrested for credit card fraud after using a cell phone at a drug treatment center

Hannah Russell
Hannah Russell(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested for credit card fraud in Oxford on September 14.

Oxford Police Department says an investigator with the department was contacted by an individual reporting possible credit card fraud on September 8.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Hannah Russell, 27, used a cell phone at a drug treatment center to transfer money from another person’s credit card.

Russell was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant for the exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Justice Court Judge issued Russell a $25,000 bond. However, the Lafayette County Drug Court placed a hold on her.

