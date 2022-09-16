Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

UMMC announces traffic ‘could create delays’ for campus access on Saturday

UMMC announces traffic ‘could create delays’ for campus access on Saturday
UMMC announces traffic ‘could create delays’ for campus access on Saturday(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center advises the public to expect delayed access to the campus on Saturday.

UMMC says heavy traffic is expected around the campus because of the Jackson State University football game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The increased traffic flow could create delays in getting to campus for emergencies or to visit a patient.

UMMC advises that if there is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 rather than driving to the emergency room.

“The UMMC Police and Public Safety Department will be located at campus entrances, and visitors should be prepared to disclose the purpose of the visit when entering campus,” the statement read.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange...
JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions

Latest News

USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
USM student collects water for Jackson residents
Reeves says its a great day, "as always" to not be in Jackson.
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’
36-year-old Thomasina Donerson
Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Hinds County
Carol Anne Franklin
Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year