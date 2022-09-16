UMMC announces traffic ‘could create delays’ for campus access on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center advises the public to expect delayed access to the campus on Saturday.

UMMC says heavy traffic is expected around the campus because of the Jackson State University football game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The increased traffic flow could create delays in getting to campus for emergencies or to visit a patient.

UMMC advises that if there is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 rather than driving to the emergency room.

“The UMMC Police and Public Safety Department will be located at campus entrances, and visitors should be prepared to disclose the purpose of the visit when entering campus,” the statement read.

