Things To Know for Friday, September 16

1. Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions

For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors. “Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said Chloe Dotson, the interim director of planning at Code Enforcement. “We found violations ranging from sanitation on exterior and interior, interior windows and doors need to be kept in good condition.” According to Dotson, the hotel was issued court-ordered compliance - which means that things needed to be changed within 30 to 60 days or more legal action was taken. But a court document obtained by 3 on your side states those issues weren’t fixed at Hotel OYO. Several safety codes were still violated including fire, sanitation, and electrical... all while tenants stayed.

2. Hinds County DA announces guilty plea of deadly bar shooter

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that 24-year-old Javarius Dajion Stewart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts on Thursday. The event took place at 6340 Ridgewood Court Dr. in July of 2020, he also entered a guilty plea for an assault he committed on a Clinton police officer. Stewart pleaded to the second-degree murder of Mantell Cortez Shelby. In addition, he pleaded to four counts of aggravated assault for the shooting of four individuals while in the same location. Stewart also entered pleas for crimes committed in Clinton prior to the murder of Shelby, for aggravated assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, and for possession of the stolen property.

3. Jackson’s boil water notice lifted

At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state-imposed boil water notice in Jackson could have been lifted. The notice has been in place since July 29 and was put in place due to high levels of turbidity in the water samples collected. “On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health officially began testing water quality. We can now announce we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson,” he said. “The boil water advisory can be lifted for all who rely on Jackson’s water system.” Minutes later, the city announced on its social media page that the notice had been lifted for all water customers, per the MSDH.

4. Woman held at gunpoint, told to perform sex act on man she met on dating website

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head and demanding she perform a sex act on him. According to Jackson police, Umneon Thomas met one of his victims on the dating website Plenty of Fish. Once they met, Thomas put a gun to the woman’s head and demanded she perform oral sex on him. After the sex act, Thomas stole the woman’s purse. He then got out of the vehicle and told the victim to leave. As she drove off, Thomas allegedly began firing shots at her. He was arrested by an off-duty officer who witnessed Thomas firing his gun.

5. JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan

Deion Sanders’ impact on the college football landscape has taken the country by storm, showing the value of HBCUs, hiring the best coaching staff available, and bringing highly touted recruits to the capital city to perform and win on the field. Now, Coach Sanders’ impact is showing off the field. According to Forbes, a Jackson State Football superstar signed a name, image, and likeness deal with multiple companies owned by an NFL Hall of Famer on Thursday. Learning from one Hall of Famer to another, Travis Hunter, the elite cornerback and the former number one recruit in the nation, signed a NIL deal with New York Giants legend Michael Strahan; including Strahan’s clothing and lifestyle line, and skincare and shaving brand, Michael Strahan Dailey Defense.

