SNAP fraud investigation leads to plea agreement in Jones Co.

JONES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in Jones County has pleaded guilty to tens of thousands of dollars in SNAP fraud.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services says Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, received $30,014 in food stamp benefits between August 2015 and October 2020 by not accurately reporting her household.

Combest will serve three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 12 months of house arrest.

The other two years will be based on her participation in a community service program.

She will also be required to pay restitution for every dollar of disqualified benefits.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.