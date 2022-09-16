Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Hinds County

36-year-old Thomasina Donerson
36-year-old Thomasina Donerson(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a woman of Jackson.

Thirty-six-year-old Thomasina Donerson is described as 5′5″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt, and a purple scarf on her head on Thursday, September 15, 2022, around 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Rebelwood Dr. in Hinds County, walking east on McDowell Road.

Family members say Donerson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Thomasina Donerson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

