Residents skeptical of water safety scramble to distribution sites despite boil order lift

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite the lifting of the boil water notice, Jackson residents are scrambling to state distribution sites. They are rushing to the remaining water distribution sites stocking up while they can.

One day after the boil water notice was lifted hundreds of residents continue to flock to sites like Smith Wills Stadium skeptical of the water safety and how long-running water will last.

“My water is still yellow this morning, real yellow,” said Lula Gilbert.

The water running from the north Jackson resident’s faucet Friday prompted her to go to the state water distribution site to get free clean drinking water while she still could.

“I don’t know if I can use it or not but I let it run and it’s still yellow, and so I appreciate this,” said Gilbert. “This is a blessing to all of us in Jackson Mississippi, and we thank God.”

National Guard members saw a steady stream of vehicles. Officials said more than 11 million bottles of water were distributed during this crisis. Judi Willis of Fondren still has little confidence in the water quality or system.

“We need to get it while we can because as much as I love Jackson we don’t even know how long the water situation will last before it goes down again,” said Willis.

Some residents seeking water are optimistic their days of boiling water and outages will soon come to an end.

“The feds got behind it, the state got behind it, the Army Corps of Engineers got behind it, all the authorities got behind it, and it’s been running like a smooth machine,” said Paul Maloney, who lives near Smith Wills.

The state’s distribution sites will be open through Saturday at Smith Wills Stadium, Davis Road, and the Metrocenter.

