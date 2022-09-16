Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several cars flow in and out of Ocean Springs, and the city is cracking down on uninsured cars with traffic cameras through a company named Securix.

The city says if someone pays a $300 Securix ticket, it receives $150 of that payment.

According to Julian McCloud, his daughter was mailed a ticket last week after the cameras read her car tag and saw she was uninsured.

“It really upset her bad. She doesn’t have 300 dollars,” said McCloud.

Constance Champiomont said her mother being ticketed numerous times has been a hassle.

“I believe it’s an invasion of people’s property, they shouldn’t be doing that. If that happened to me, I’d be really upset about that,” said Champiomont.

Even more people are upset at the situation.

Recently, Amy Divine filed a class action complaint against American Digital Security, LLC, Securix, LLP and Securix, LLC.

The nature of the case reads, “Pretending to be law enforcement and making millions of dollars collecting fees from individuals who allegedly violated state uninsured motorist laws.”

McCloud said the suit is extreme.

“I think that’s going way too far. You can go back a long way and say this should have been done and that should have been done,” said McCloud.

McCloud said there should be a different measure in place so it’s even for both parties.

“The city has an issue, they have an legitimate problem. But they can’t go around stomping on people. There should be a warning system put into place so it’s fair for both sides,” said McCloud.

As of September 9, the city has received $249,965 from uninsured tickets.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.