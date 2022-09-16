Nightlife in Jackson impacted by recent water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With nightlife being a popular source of entertainment here in Jackson, club owners, like the one here at MBAR, are making sure people have clean and safe drinking water when they walk through the doors.

Richard Bradley, the owner of MBAR of Jackson, says they have been spending $500 to a thousand dollars on bottled water to keep his business flowing during Jackson’s water crisis.

Bradley says not only is bottled water used for drinking, but they cook and sterilize utensils with it. With hundreds of patrons flocking to MBAR on weekends, Bradley says it’s important for Jackson to fix these water woes to ensure that businesses like his and others continue to stay here in the city.

“The water will bring business back. Having a fixed water system and infrastructure system will bring businesses back to the city first of all, and second of all, it will make people want to come back and live in Jackson.”

In the meantime, Bradley says with Jackson State football season starting now, he and his staff are preparing for even a larger crowd at his business, so clean water is vital.

“So what we got, we have been storing water because we know that with the games coming up, you’re talking about an average of 40 to 60,000 people at each home game potentially,” Bradley said. “It’s going to be people traveling in from all over the world to see coach prime.. so we are making sure we have enough to be able to handle the capacity we will see during these football games.”

Bradley also says they are getting water from distribution sites to help them during these challenging times.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.