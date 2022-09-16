Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford

Jeffery Blake Moorehead
Jeffery Blake Moorehead(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford on September 14.

Oxford Police Department says a warrant for eight counts of felony malicious mischief was issued to arrest 34-year-old Jeffery Blake Moorehead.

According to authorities, a business on U.S. 278 west reported vehicles missing catalytic converters on September 1. Investigators say someone cut the catalytic converter from the work truck at some point in the night.

On September 12, OPD says officers were called back to the same business for more missing catalytic converters. Officers then received yet another call for a church van with a missing catalytic converter in the 100 block of Old Sardis Road.

Moorehead was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and received a $40,000 bond from a Justice Court Judge. However, it was revoked due to Moorehead already being out on a separate felony bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange...
JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old

Latest News

USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
USM student collects water for Jackson residents
Hannah Russell
Woman arrested for credit card fraud after using a cell phone at a drug treatment center
Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor
Things To Know
Things To Know for Friday, September 16