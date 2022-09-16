Man arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing several catalytic converters in Oxford on September 14.

Oxford Police Department says a warrant for eight counts of felony malicious mischief was issued to arrest 34-year-old Jeffery Blake Moorehead.

According to authorities, a business on U.S. 278 west reported vehicles missing catalytic converters on September 1. Investigators say someone cut the catalytic converter from the work truck at some point in the night.

On September 12, OPD says officers were called back to the same business for more missing catalytic converters. Officers then received yet another call for a church van with a missing catalytic converter in the 100 block of Old Sardis Road.

Moorehead was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and received a $40,000 bond from a Justice Court Judge. However, it was revoked due to Moorehead already being out on a separate felony bond.

