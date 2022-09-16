LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said.
At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.
Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found in her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.
Investigators said it is possible Rice was stopped on Government Street waiting for a train to pass. However, a train was not present when police arrived.
Investigators added that prior to the shooting, Rice had been with friends at an establishment in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge. Rice was a senior at LSU majoring in marketing.
LSU issued the following statement on Rice’s death:
Rice was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School where she was on the homecoming court.
“Me and Allie, we attended Dutchtown High School together,” said Rataija Baptist, a Dutchtown High graduate. “She was an outgoing person all-around good girl.”
“High spirit, talkative,” added Baptist.
“I’m in shock that it’s just close in home and everybody knows her and she’s known around Geismer,” explained Baptist.
Matthew Monceaux, principal of Dutchtown High School, released a statement on the former student’s passing:
Rice worked at The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, along with her brothers Aaron and Dakota. Her father is one of the investors in the restaurant, a family friend said.
Luke Forstmann, the restaurant’s owner, said he and Allie were just talking the other day about an internship she had lined up.
“She had just such an amazing, bright future, and everything was just on the up and up, and she was about to graduate,” said Forstmann. “And it’s just so senseless and devastating that someone as bright as her would be taken from us this early.”
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:
Police have not yet identified a suspect and the motive is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
