LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said.

At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.

Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found in her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Allison Rice was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School where she was on the homecoming court.

Investigators said it is possible Rice was stopped on Government Street waiting for a train to pass. However, a train was not present when police arrived.

Investigators added that prior to the shooting, Rice had been with friends at an establishment in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge. Rice was a senior at LSU majoring in marketing.

LSU issued the following statement on Rice’s death:

The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police. Any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).

“Me and Allie, we attended Dutchtown High School together,” said Rataija Baptist, a Dutchtown High graduate. “She was an outgoing person all-around good girl.”

“High spirit, talkative,” added Baptist.

“I’m in shock that it’s just close in home and everybody knows her and she’s known around Geismer,” explained Baptist.

Matthew Monceaux, principal of Dutchtown High School, released a statement on the former student’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Allison Rice, who was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her. We will have counselors available to help our school community deal with this sad loss. If your child wishes to talk to a counselor, please encourage him or her to seek assistance from a teacher or counselor.”

Rice worked at The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge, along with her brothers Aaron and Dakota. Her father is one of the investors in the restaurant, a family friend said.

Luke Forstmann, the restaurant’s owner, said he and Allie were just talking the other day about an internship she had lined up.

“She had just such an amazing, bright future, and everything was just on the up and up, and she was about to graduate,” said Forstmann. “And it’s just so senseless and devastating that someone as bright as her would be taken from us this early.”

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:

My heart goes out to the family, loved ones, and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her entire life ahead of her. This senseless violence is completely unacceptable and Baton Rouge Police officers are thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice. Our university community is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge. It is of the utmost importance as we welcome students from across our state and the nation that we create a safe environment. I am coordinating a meeting with LSU and Southern University’s Presidents, BRCC Chancellor, Student Government, BRPD and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office to discuss safety for all of our college students in Baton Rouge. I urge anyone with information about this senseless crime to please contact Baton Rouge Police Department or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

Police have not yet identified a suspect and the motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16. (WAFB)

