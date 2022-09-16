Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors.

“Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said Chloe Dotson, the interim director of planning at Code Enforcement. “We found violations ranging from sanitation on exterior and interior, interior windows and doors need to be kept in good condition.”

According to Dotson, the hotel was issued court-ordered compliance - which means that things needed to be changed within 30 to 60 days or more legal action was taken.

But a court document obtained by 3 on your side states those issues weren’t fixed at Hotel OYO. Several safety codes were still violated including fire, sanitation, and electrical... all while tenants stayed.

“Everybody is entitled to a decent safe, and quality place to live. We have cracked down on these hotels, due to the shameful conditions, that tenants are residing in,” Dotson said.

As a result, the hotel will be shut down and vacated within 72 hours. The owner, Bhara Parchal, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail with a $25,000 bond.

“No longer is the city batting a blind eye, right? No longer can these owners just do what they want to? For the first time in a long time, after much training, and revisiting our programming logistics, have found the teeth that we’ve been missing, in order to hold people accountable.” Dotson stated.

The attorney of the owner has since stated that Parchal “is not in jail” and “the case is being appealed.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.