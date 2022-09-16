Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again.

”We can now announce that we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson,” said Governor Tate Reeves Thursday.

It’s an announcement the Governor had hoped would come even sooner. But remember, getting pressure up and quality restored are still what the state calls the triage steps.

“I do believe it’s very important that we set expectations up front,” noted Reeves. “While we have restored water quality, this system is still imperfect. And we are going to address issues throughout the duration of the state’s response. It is possible. Although I pray not inevitable, there will be further interruptions. We cannot perfectly predict what may go wrong with such a broken system in the future.”

MEMA put out this request for quotes that closed at noon Thursday.

We asked how that contract work will line up with the state’s next steps.

“This RFQ out there is allowing somebody to have oversight to look forward and look at that next step,” described MEMA Executive Director Stephen McRaney. “That’s the real deal is to have someone with that long-term look, that can slip in other maintenance things while we’re looking at things that are broken, and just makes it so much faster. And it gives a better product. It’s going to make the plant that much stronger. And every time we make the plant stronger, we find another weak spot.”

Even past that, here’s what the Governor said about the possibility of the city regaining control of the system.

“I think it’s fair to say that the vast majority of interested parties have no confidence that by handing over this back to the city, we wouldn’t be in a similar position in the future,” added Reeves. “And so the what it looks like going forward, I’m open to ideas.”

The health department is recommending some steps to make sure that clean drinking water is coming through the faucets again. Among those recommendations - running the faucets that you use for drinking water for 3-4 minutes and running one to two cycles before washing dishes in the dishwasher.

