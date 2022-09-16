Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Gov. Reeves to attend Jones Capital headquarters groundbreaking in Hattiesburg

According to the Governor’s Office, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m....
According to the Governor’s Office, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at 306 Chevy Chase Dr., Jones Land in Midtown, in Hattiesburg.(Jones Capital, LLC.)
By WDAM Staff and Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves is set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a new corporate headquarters for Jones Capital, LLC.

According to the Governor’s Office, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at 306 Chevy Chase Dr., Jones Land in Midtown, in Hattiesburg.

Gov. Reeves announced that the new headquarters will be coming to Hattiesburg back in December of 2021, saying that the construction project was expected to cost $40 million.

Jones Capital LLC. started more than 70 years ago as Jones Lumber Company in southwest Mississippi, according to the Governor’s Office. Now, the Jones portfolio of companies includes 10 direct-controlled operating businesses, and seven of those businesses will be managed in the new 80,000-square-foot headquarters.

The Jones team, Hattiesburg Community Leadership and the Area Development Partnership for Greater Hattiesburg, Ms. will also be in attendance.

WATCH LIVE HERE

