Game of the Week: JA looks to keep hold of undefeated record vs MRA in battle of opposites

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reigning MAIS 6a State Champions MRA Patriots (3-2) will travel to Jackson to face the undefeated Jackson Academy Raiders (4-0) in the battle of opposites on Friday, September 16, at 7 p.m.

The Raiders have opened the season in surprising fashion, battling out a pair of overtime victories and beginning the season undefeated under first-year head coach Aubrey Blackwell.

Under Blackwell’s guidance, the Raiders have instilled a hard-nosed brand of football, running the ball between the tackles and priding themselves on their outstanding defense. The JA defense has not allowed more than 17 points this season.

The JA offense balled out last week against Madison St. Joseph, beating the Bruins 36-12 in their most complete display of the season thus far, eclipsing the 30-point mark for the first time this year.

However, the MRA offense is a matchup the Raider defense has yet to experience this season.

On the other side of the matchup, the high-octane MRA offense scores points and a whole lot of them. The Patriots’ offense has not scored less than 27 points this season, running plays fast and often relying on their uber-talented offense to win ball games.

Also, despite the reigning champ’s 2-game slide, they were able to bounce back against Simpson Academy 27-14 in their most complete game of the season. MRA has not lost to a Mississippi opponent this year, with both losses coming from a team based in Louisiana and Tennessee.

This week’s matchup is truly a battle of the opposites. JA wants to go slow and dictate the temp of the game. MRA will look to score fast and in bunches.

WLBT's The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the MRA at JA game Friday night at 10 p.m.

