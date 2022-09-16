Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four schools in Mississippi are now National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

The recognition, given by the United States Secretary of Education, is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Mississippi schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools are :

Florence Elementary School, Rankin County School District

Hayes Cooper Center, Cleveland School District

Petal High School, Petal School District

Oak Grove Lower Elementary School, Lamar County School District

“I congratulate Mississippi’s 2022 honorees, including all teachers, administrators, and community stakeholders, who collectively invest in students’ overall success,” said Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.

“Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.