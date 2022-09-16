First Alert Forecast: toasty end to summer likely next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A really nice evening is ahead of us for those that have plans over the next few hours or if you are heading to any Friday Night Football games. Quiet and calm conditions are expected tonight as our weather remains under the influence of high pressure. Low temperatures are expected to fall to the middle 60s by early Saturday morning as skies continue to stay mostly clear.

While a rogue shower cannot be ruled out far to the south as moisture creeps in, we will stay mostly dry and quiet over the weekend. Temperatures tomorrow and Sunday are forecast to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s across central and southwest MS. More sunshine is also expected as clouds pass overhead at times.

Temperatures will likely trend upwards a bit more by our next work and school week. Highs will likely be above average in the lower to middle 90s most afternoons for the last few days summer. It will also be toasty out in the 90s for the first day of fall, which is next Thursday.

Talkin’ Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is a bit weaker and disorganized as it impacts the northern Leeward Islands this evening. Fiona is on track to pass by Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the Caribbean over the weekend. By next week, we could see Fiona shift more so to the north as it north and potentially strengthening to a hurricane. Looking else where in the tropics, there are 2 disturbances located over the Atlantic that both have low chances for development. Neither one of these areas will have an impact to the US.

