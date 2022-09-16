First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Our quiet pattern persists to round out the work week – as moisture filters in more and more, expect to see a high supply of sunshine but also puffy cumulus clouds dotting the skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s after starting off in the mild 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will begin shifting farther east through the weekend, but will still hold firm in keeping our weather dry through much of the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with gradually muggier air filtering into the region amid mostly sunny skies. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out south of US 84.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure anchoring itself off to our east, expect a continued Gulf moisture flow into the region, helping to raise humidity levels into the weekend. We’ll stay summery warm into the last official days of the season and mainly dry through mid-next week. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s; lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fiona continues to trek westward and will be nearing the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday. In the extended range, the forecast turns a bit more uncertain as the storm treks into the Caribbean. A track over the mountainous islands of the Greater Antilles will likely shear the storm apart, but a few miles north or south of the island could be a catalyst for maintaining or further strengthening. As of now, nothing we need to be concerned about, but we’ll keep a watchful eye.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

