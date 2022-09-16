Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15.

Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood.

Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. CJHS principal Tamikia Billings says Franklin’s presence as a leader is felt every day on her campus.

“Her leadership, knowledge, dedication, and ability to build positive relationships are only a few of her great attributes,” Billings said. “We are extremely honored and proud that Mrs. Franklin is a teacher at Clinton Junior High School.”

Clinton Public School District superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin also had high praise for Franklin, saying she “embodies the idea that all children belong, and all children deserve a quality education.”

Franklin was named Clinton Junior High School’s teacher of the year in 2003, 2001, and 2021. She has also been a longtime member of Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.