Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year

Carol Anne Franklin
Carol Anne Franklin(Clinton Public School District)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15.

Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood.

Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. CJHS principal Tamikia Billings says Franklin’s presence as a leader is felt every day on her campus.

“Her leadership, knowledge, dedication, and ability to build positive relationships are only a few of her great attributes,” Billings said. “We are extremely honored and proud that Mrs. Franklin is a teacher at Clinton Junior High School.”

Clinton Public School District superintendent Dr. Andy Schoggin also had high praise for Franklin, saying she “embodies the idea that all children belong, and all children deserve a quality education.”

Franklin was named Clinton Junior High School’s teacher of the year in 2003, 2001, and 2021. She has also been a longtime member of Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
Man accused of killing Tupelo store clerk charged with capital murder, could face death penalty
(L) Sierra Inscoe | (R) Carson Sistrunk
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter (12) lines up during the first half of the Orange...
JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions

Latest News

USM student uses social media following to collect water for Jackson residents
USM student collects water for Jackson residents
#11 JSU to host home opener versus Grambling in W.C. Gorden Classic Source: Jackson State
#11 JSU to host home opener versus Grambling in W.C. Gorden Classic
District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson
Judge to determine whether election commissioner’s trial will go forward October 3
Marterious D. Jimerson (l) Marcus Jimerson (m) Preston D. Catching (r)
13, 14, and 15-year-olds arrested for breaking into home, stealing vehicle in Byram