City issues boil water notice affecting 10 connections on Vine Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the recent loss in water pressure, Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Department has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:

[1200-1399] Vine Street

This advisory affects approximately 10 connections in the city’s drinking water system.

LaTanya Thomas-Bennett, a chemist with the city said this is a precautionary advisory.

“This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use,” Thomas-Bennett said in a statement to the media. “All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes, and all other consumption.”

The news comes less than 24 hours after the Mississippi State Department of Health announced the boil water advisory had been lifted.

In a press conference with Governor Tate Reeves, Stephen McCraney, executive director, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, and Jim Craig, senior deputy, and director, Mississippi State Department of Health, officials said these types of advisories would be expected as water pressure in Jackson stabalized.

